IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $173.34

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $173.34 and last traded at $174.43, with a volume of 436680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.94.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after buying an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

