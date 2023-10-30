iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145,975 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 254,366 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.91. 17,369,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,958,043. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.