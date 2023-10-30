iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,137. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.74. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.