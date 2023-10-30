iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,961,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68,852 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,228,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $415.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $437.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.31 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $321.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

