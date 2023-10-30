iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,393 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.06. The stock had a trading volume of 40,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,189. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

