iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.91. 121,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1336 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

