iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.31. 2,469,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,569,521. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

