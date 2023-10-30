iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,836 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,291,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,663,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $89.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

