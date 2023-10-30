iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF’s (FM) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the exchange traded fund’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA FM opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

