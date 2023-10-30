iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 67,238 shares.The stock last traded at $44.16 and had previously closed at $43.67.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $682 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 399.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

