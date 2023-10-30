iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,114,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EEM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.90. 12,820,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,063,688. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

