iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 945,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 2,621,059 shares.The stock last traded at $17.11 and had previously closed at $16.81.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 533.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.