iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,284,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,727,389 shares.The stock last traded at $43.94 and had previously closed at $43.46.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

