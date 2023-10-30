iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.19. 1,380,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

