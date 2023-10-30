iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $163.46 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.