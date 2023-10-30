iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $46,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 306,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $80.51 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

