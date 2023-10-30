iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,027,000 after purchasing an additional 361,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $110.49 during trading on Monday. 1,163,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.