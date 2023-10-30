iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stake Decreased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,008.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 698,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,271,000 after purchasing an additional 635,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,589.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 380,441 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:ITB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.83. 2,076,621 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

