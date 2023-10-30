Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Given New C$1.80 Price Target at Pi Financial

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 2.4 %

TSE:JAG opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. Jaguar Mining has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.92 million. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Mining will post 0.3873874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

