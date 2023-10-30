Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in October

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kemira Oyj Price Performance

Shares of KOYJF remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. Kemira Oyj has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

