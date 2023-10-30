Kenvue Inc.’s (NYSE:KVUE) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Kenvue’s (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 31st. Kenvue had issued 172,812,560 shares in its public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $3,801,876,320 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Argus assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Kenvue Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at $587,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 615.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,520,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

