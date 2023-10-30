Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585,125. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

