Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in October

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,000 ($24.50) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($42.26) to GBX 2,120 ($25.97) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,150 ($26.34) to GBX 1,945 ($23.83) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KYYWF

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

About Keywords Studios

Shares of KYYWF remained flat at $17.87 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.