Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $4.53

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.70. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 37,729 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.41.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $253.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.84 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.92% and a negative net margin of 30.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 76,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 160,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 289,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.