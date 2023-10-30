KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in KLA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of KLA by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $3.90 on Monday, reaching $461.83. 51,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,672. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $307.30 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.