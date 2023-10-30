Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down to $12.86

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $12.51. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 180,227 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNUT shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $408.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 3.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

