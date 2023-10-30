Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires 180,400 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the quarter. ADT accounts for 3.6% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ADT worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $3,602,712,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $18,754,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

NYSE:ADT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.66. 211,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,515. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 189.67 and a beta of 1.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADT had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

In other news, EVP Wayne Thorsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

