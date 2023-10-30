Lapides Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of PubMatic worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $21,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 621,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 356,107 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% during the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after buying an additional 346,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 462.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $211,495.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $95,660.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,502.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $211,495.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,906 shares of company stock valued at $906,530 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,513. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.50 million, a PE ratio of 187.70 and a beta of 1.01.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

