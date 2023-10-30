Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises about 1.7% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 198.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 23,444.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 893,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 291.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 775,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 149,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,968. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

