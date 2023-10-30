Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the period. Knowles comprises approximately 4.5% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Knowles by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 730,923 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Trading Down 0.8 %

KN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.91. 51,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Knowles had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Knowles

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.