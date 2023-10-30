Lapides Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the quarter. AngioDynamics makes up approximately 2.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 66,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $254.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.63. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

