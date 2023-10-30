Lapides Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148,000 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Accuray worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Accuray by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 219,410 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Accuray by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,468 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accuray

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $44,851.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,474,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,379.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 42,693 shares of company stock worth $113,741 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accuray Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Accuray stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. 32,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

