Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services accounts for about 2.3% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 351.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 20.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BBSI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,048. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $592.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

