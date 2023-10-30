Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 42,600 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. Huntsman makes up approximately 1.5% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.11. 111,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.18. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUN

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.