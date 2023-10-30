Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 92,200 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,200 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 128.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 56,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.5% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,645,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 309,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,753 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. 71,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,853. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.36. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

