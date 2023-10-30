Lapides Asset Management LLC Takes Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,107,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,857,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,099 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

BlackLine Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

