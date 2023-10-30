LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. CJS Securities cut LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

LCII opened at $105.84 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.50.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 22.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

