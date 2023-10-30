Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,802 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after buying an additional 527,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,223 shares of company stock worth $4,170,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $56.19. 879,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.