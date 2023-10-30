Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,748 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMG traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,892.71. The company had a trading volume of 88,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,876.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,960.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.