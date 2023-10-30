Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 339,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

