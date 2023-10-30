Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.59. 2,312,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

