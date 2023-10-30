Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.2% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,749 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,620,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,579. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.81.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

