Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 21 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $986,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.1 %

ORLY stock traded up $10.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $934.91. The company had a trading volume of 101,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,980. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $925.15 and a 200-day moving average of $928.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $975.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

