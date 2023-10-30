Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,697 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.7% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,016,000 after acquiring an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after acquiring an additional 902,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. 1,595,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,562,379. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The company had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,701.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $205,365. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

