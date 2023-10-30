Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for about 1.3% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. FMR LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $32.76. 584,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,647.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

