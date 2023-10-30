Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $27,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.46. 90,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,252. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

