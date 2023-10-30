Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lemonade from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Lemonade by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Lemonade by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $736.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.06. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 79.54%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

