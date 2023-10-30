Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Bought by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,785 shares during the quarter. Li Auto comprises 7.5% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Li Auto worth $78,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 152.13 and a beta of 0.94. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LI

About Li Auto

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.