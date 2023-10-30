Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Quaero Capital S.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Quaero Capital S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 4.4% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.85. 199,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $289.94 and a one year high of $393.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.38 and its 200 day moving average is $373.76.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.29.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

