Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 75,927 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 75,927 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for about 3.1% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Western Midstream Partners worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 277,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

WES opened at $26.75 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.27%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

